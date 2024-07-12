Dork, August 2024 (Glass Animals cover)

Brace yourselves, Dear Reader! The red-hot August edition of Dork is here, and it's packed with enough musical brilliance to melt your headphones. We're turning up the heat with a lineup that'll have you dancing through the dog days of summer and beyond.

Leading our pack of cover stars is the inimitable Glass Animals, whose new album 'I Love You So F***ing Much' sees them boldly going where no Glass Animals have gone before. Frontman Dave Bayley takes us on a cosmic journey through the band's most personal and ambitious record yet, blending vintage synths with samples of BBC Space Sounds for a truly out-of-this-world experience.

Not to be outdone, Soft Play make their triumphant return with 'Heavy Jelly'. The duo dive deep into their reinvention, discussing how their hiatus led to a renewed passion and a sound that's both familiar and thrillingly new.

Sports Team are back in fighting form, ready with their latest single 'I'm In Love (Subaru)'. Pop's most chaotic collective reflect on their journey from indie underdogs to arena-ready rockers, all while maintaining their trademark 'wit' and 'charm'.

But wait, there's more! We've got the scoop on Los Campesinos!' long-awaited return with 'All Hell', Griff's dizzying debut 'Vertigo', and Cat Burns' coming-of-age story 'early twenties'. Role Model takes us home with 'Kansas Anymore', while Pixey's 'Million Dollar Baby' showcases her journey from bedroom pop to rising star. Lava La Rue invites us into their cosmic world with the concept album 'Starface'. It's all going off.

In our reviews section, we dive into new releases from Glass Animals, Clairo, Remi Wolf, and Gracie Abrams. We've got a massive Glastonbury 2024 report, all the lowdown from Parklife, Slam Dunk and Download, and an awe-inspiring account of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras tour stop in Cardiff. Plus, don't miss our review of Leigh-Anne's intimate yet theatrical solo show at Lafayette.

For those craving a dose of nostalgia, The Get Up Kids take us back 25 years to the making of their seminal album 'Something to Write Home About', while Joe Goddard of Hot Chip walks us through the tracks that shaped his teenage years.

In our Hype section, we introduce you to the buzz-worthy sounds of The Dare, Monobloc, Vacant Weekend, and October And The Eyes. And because we know you love the lighter side of music, we've got Michelle answering life's most pressing questions (like whether they'd let a llama poop on someone's bed - spoiler alert: one of them already has!).

From HotWax's swagger to De'Wayne's bold new EP, from Kids in Glass Houses' surprise comeback to Alessi Rose's debut EP, this issue is bursting at the staples. So grab your sunnies, crank up the volume, and dive into the August edition of Dork.