Dork, December 2023 / January 2024 (Picture Parlour cover)

As the nights reach their longest point, the lights go up on the tree, and a mild sense of panic around what you're going to buy quite literally any man in the family for the big day sets in (er, socks? - Ed), we're back with our bumper end of year double issue.



As is tradition, our December / January issue features the two big non-Santa-related lists of the year.



Leading the way is the 2024 edition of our Hype List - a run through the new names we expect to have a big twelve months ahead. With five first-time Dork cover stars fronting the pack, there's South Coast rock-stars-in-waiting HotWax, future indie legends Picture Parlour, the brilliant Nell Mescal, hugely exciting talent Gretel Hänlyn and pop polymath d4vd. You'll find more than 20 fresh interviews and 40 names you need to hear to help spark your year to life before it's even begun.



It's not all about the future, though. We're also rounding up the best of 2023, with our full Album of the Year list. Running through what we consider to be 50 of the best records released since the start of January, you'll also find interviews, memories and hot takes from the likes of Caroline Polachek, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Creeper, Fizz, Dream Wife, Georgia, Bleach Lab, Black Honey and more.



Elsewhere this month, we're chatting the merits of a career in music vs watching Disney+ in your pants with Spector, changing up to look ahead with The Gaslight Anthem, and future new music with Everything Everything and Charly Bliss. Mimi Webb answers our festive questions, and we check in at WarChild UK's awesome Day of the Girl series.



There's also the big calls on the latest new releases, including the debut album from PinkPantheress, plus we're down the front for CMAT, Louis Tomlinson, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, The Last Dinner Party, Lauren Mayberry and more.

Orders of the December 2023 / January 2024 issue of Dork will ship by Friday, 15th December.