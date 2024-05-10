Dork, June 2024 (Big Special cover)

The June 2024 issue of Dork is here, and it's a sonic smorgasbord of trailblazing artists, genre-bending innovators, and raw, unfiltered talent.

Our cover stars this month are BIG SPECIAL, Laufey, Leigh-Anne, Maya Hawke, and Porter Robinson.

Black Country punk poets BIG SPECIAL shine a light on working-class life with their debut album 'POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES', delivering unfiltered honesty and a generous helping of humour. Laufey continues to captivate audiences with her unconventional blend of jazz, classical, and pop, as she heads to London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Fresh from her Little Mix days, Leigh-Anne is ready to bare her soul as a solo artist, with a raw and vulnerable edge that explores love and relationships in a whole new light. Maya Hawke takes us on a deeply personal journey with her upcoming album 'Chaos Angel', fearlessly tackling the complexities of love, fame, and the human experience. Porter Robinson, meanwhile, pushes the boundaries of electronic music with his new album 'SMILE :D', a giddy fusion of 00s guitar and hyperpop attitude.

Beyond our cover stars, the June issue is packed with an eclectic mix of rising stars and established names. We've got features on the scintillating sounds of Alfie Templeman, the mesmerising melodies of Goat Girl, the triumphant return of Swim Deep, the raw power of The Mysterines, the enigmatic Yannis & The Yaw, and the poetic prowess of Orlando Weeks. We also dive deep into the enduring influence of Talking Heads as their A24 tribute album drops, Opus Kink welcome in a brave new dawn, and catch up with ex-Kaiser Chief Nick Hodgson's new band Everyone Says Hi as they prepare to say hello to the world with their debut album. Plus, Indoor Pets are in it for the jot of it, Lambrini Girls are making a stand, and FEET sit pretty with their ace second album.

In our Hype section, we introduce you to the likes of Sunday (1994), Bea & Her Business, Aziya, Lexie Carroll, and Nxdia, while our festival coverage takes you to the heart of the action with previews of Glastonbury and 2000Trees.

Add to that the latest music from Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, WILLOW, and A. G. Cook in our Incoming section, a no-holds-barred Any Other Questions with Hotwax, Teenage Kicks with Orla Gartland, and a whirlwind Day In The Life with Nieve Ella, and you've got an issue that's bursting at the seams with musical delights.