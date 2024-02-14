Dork, March 2024 (iDKHOW cover)

As the calendar flips to March, we’re buzzing with the kind of excitement that only comes when we’ve got something truly special up our sleeves. And with this month’s cover acts, we really do have something special.

First up, our returning hero, back for his second bite at fronting an issue of Dork. Dallon Weekes, with iDKHOW, takes us on a genre-defying journey with ‘Gloom Division’. Casting aside the constructs of that brilliant debut, Weekes’ latest work is a wild, creative ride that cements his position as a leading talent in today’s music world.

Everyone is talking about The Last Dinner Party. Making a grand entrance on our 2023 Hype List without so much as a recorded single to their name, they’ve now sky-rocketed to become the UK’s biggest new band. So much so that they've just clinched the top spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’. Their debut is the fastest-selling in recent memory, proving they’re every bit the powerhouse we anticipated. Maybe the haters can get back in their box now, eh? We're delighted to crown them with their first Dork cover. Something tells us it won't be the last (if they'll still talk to us when they're rich and famous, anyway - Ed.)

Then there’s IDLES, the Bristol punks who continue to redefine rebellion. With ‘TANGK’, they showcase that love, not anger, is the most potent form of resistance. Evolving with each step forward, they only affirm their status as one of the most vital and interesting bands in the scene. Their first Dork cover has been a long time coming, but was worth the wait.

But that’s just the beginning. This issue is packed with features that span the spectrum of brilliant new music. From Master Peace’s electrifying buzz to Lime Garden’s refreshing zest, 86TVs’ indie hero status to The Snuts’ undeniable fizz, there’s something from every corner to dip your feet into. There's also Bombay Bicycle Club, Paris Paloma, Alkaline Trio, The Blinders, The Lemon Twigs, Talk Show, Another Sky Benjamin Francis Leftwich and more.

In Hype, we’re introducing you to the likes of Elle Coves, Lutalo, and Telenova, while in Incoming, we deliver the first verdicts on this month’s new albums, including insights on Yard Act, Crawlers, and Declan McKenna. And for the live music crew, we’re bringing you up close with Bring Me The Horizon and taking you across to Europe for Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024.

Orders of the March 2024 issue of Dork will ship by Friday, 1st March.