Dork, May 2024 (WILLOW cover)

Product description

The May 2024 issue of Dork is here, and it’s packed with innovation, artistry, and a distinct blend of voices that are shaping the future of music.



Our cover stars this month include the groundbreaking A. G. Cook, the psychedelically inspired and currently really rather ubiquitous-in-a-good-way Djo, sure to be one of 2024's best breakout bands English Teacher, 5SOS' solo sensation Luke Hemmings, and the ever-evolving WILLOW.



A. G. Cook challenges every boundary with his visionary approach to pop, proving once again why he’s a beacon of creativity. Meanwhile, Joe Keery, under his stage name Djo, delves into a kaleidoscopic blend of nostalgia and future-facing music, as 'End of Beginning' continues to drift towards some sort of world domination.



English Teacher make a striking impact with what’s already being touted (by us) as one of the debut albums of the year. Their sharp wit and robust sound prove the pull of smart, narrative-driven alternative music remains as strong as ever.



5SOS' Luke Hemmings steps into the spotlight on his own, exploring new territories with a boldness that’s as introspective as it is daring, showcasing his evolution beyond his band’s legacy. And WILLOW, with her dynamic approach to alt-pop, continues to redefine her musical identity, blending introspective lyrics with genre-defying melodies.



Beyond our cover stars, the May issue delves deep into what's happening right now. Catch up with the iconic St. Vincent, who discusses her latest musical experiments, and pop provocateur Lynks, back with a debut album not to be ignored. Porij are also here for their big debut, while global superstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER check-in. Kamal. and Hope Tala show us where their new music is heading, STONE announce their debut full-length, Pillow Queens continue their impressive work with a new album that's every bit as good as we've come to expect, and Kate Nash takes us through quite possibly the most extensive run through her teenage anthems of any artist yet.



In Hype, we've got a bumper pack of Lizzie Esau, gglum, Blue Bendy, overpass and Meg Elsier, festival season gets going with the help of Good Neighbours, Kenya Grace and Welly, and Nell Mescal tells us she's really, really into Nando's Perinaise. Add to that live reports from Renée Rapp, Bleachers, Laufey, Declan McKenna and Panic Shack, plus standout new records from Nia Archives, Maggie Rogers, Rachel Chinouriri and more, and you'll still be reading by the time summer hits.



The May issue of Dork is available to order now. Copies will ship by Friday, 3rd May 2024.