Dork, November 2023 (CMAT cover)

Product description
CMAT is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).
By our measure, CMAT is nothing less than the world’s greatest pop star - but with her new album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, she’s created her masterpiece. A five-star classic in its own time, it's a big swing that hits a home run.
You'll find a full, in-depth cover interview and exclusive photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.
All physical orders of the November 2023 edition of Dork will ship by Friday, 10th November 2023.