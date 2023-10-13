Dork, November 2023 (CMAT cover)

£7.99
Please make sure you select the correct location for your order. For example, if you are in the United States, select 'Location: US & Rest of the World'. Failure to select the appropriate location for your delivery address will result in the cancellation of your order.
Please note: International orders may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and/or fees imposed by the destination country.
Location: Location: UK
Location: UK
Location: Europe
Location: USA & Rest of the World
Share
Product description

CMAT is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

By our measure, CMAT is nothing less than the world’s greatest pop star - but with her new album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, she’s created her masterpiece. A five-star classic in its own time, it's a big swing that hits a home run.

You'll find a full, in-depth cover interview and exclusive photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

All physical orders of the November 2023 edition of Dork will ship by Friday, 10th November 2023.