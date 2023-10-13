Dork, November 2023 (Declan McKenna cover)

Declan McKenna is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

Undoubtedly Dork's anointed prince of indie pop, Dec is back with a brand new album, 'What Happened To The Beach?’, on the way, and a whole new vibe. "The end of making this album is almost like the end of an era for me and the start of a new one," he explains. "It’s a really exciting place to be at.”

You'll find a full, in-depth cover interview and exclusive photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

All physical orders of the November 2023 edition of Dork will ship by Friday, 10th November 2023.