Dork, November 2023 (Poppy cover)

£7.99
Product description

Poppy is on the cover of November 2023’s edition of Dork, out tomorrow (Friday 13th October).

Exploring uncharted sonic territories, infusing dance beats with a fearless exploration of identity and empowerment, new album ‘Zig!’ is POPPY at her very best. With pulsating rhythms and candid, empowering lyrics that celebrate authenticity and self-discovery, we're delighted to welcome her to the cover of Dork for the first time.

You'll find a full, in-depth cover interview and photoshoot in the November 2023 edition of Dork.

